 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $699,900

4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $699,900

4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $699,900

Pacific Northwest home with shop just minutes from Kalama River. Double doors welcome you to the living room with tons of natural light and river rock fireplace. Master bedroom with walk-in closet & updated bathroom with jetted tub on main level. Kitchen with pantry and attached dining room. Loft upstairs. Downstairs features family room, 2 bedrooms, den/office/tv room plus full bath, utility room, large mechanical room. Central vac, new heat pump. Huge deck with hot tub. 12 x 40 greenhouse. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News