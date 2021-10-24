4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $699,900

Beautiful two-story home with STUNNING views! 2.55 serene & private acres. Located just 10 minutes outside of town, this home and location will not disappoint. With plenty of room for a shop! Inside the home you will find a large living room with a cozy woodstove. Granite counters, wood cabs, formal dining & separate nook. Main floor master suite, three additional upstairs bedrooms & 2.5 bthrms, additional large bonus room w/endless possibilities, laundry room, & more. Come see this home today!