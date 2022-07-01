 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Daily News is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cowlitz Chaplaincy

4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $649,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $649,900

Beautiful, Tranquil, and Private. Enjoy your own slice of heaven on this 2 acre parcel w/ tons of room to roam. Rare Primary bedroom and bathroom on the main level. Main: Primary Bedroom (Carpet-WI Closet-Soaking Tub-Two Sinks), Kitchen (Quartz-Pantry-Island w/Breakfast Bar-ss Appliances), Dining Room (Slider to Patio), Living Room (Lot of Light). Upper: 2nd/3rd Bedrooms, Big Laundry (Furnace-W/D), Bonus Room (4th Bedroom). Parcel: Huge Shop w/ 220 Power, Gated, Fenced, Large Covered Storage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News