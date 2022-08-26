4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $579,000

Beautiful, Tranquil, and Private. Enjoy your own slice of heaven on this 2 acre parcel w/ tons of room to roam. Rare Primary bedroom and bathroom on the main level. Main: Primary Bedroom (Carpet-WI Closet-Soaking Tub-Two Sinks), Kitchen (Quartz-Pantry-Island w/Breakfast Bar-ss Appliances), Dining Room (Slider to Patio), Living Room (Lot of Light). Upper: 2nd/3rd Bedrooms, Big Laundry (Furnace-W/D), Bonus Room (4th Bedroom). Parcel: Huge Shop w/ 220 Power, Gated, Fenced, Large Covered Storage.