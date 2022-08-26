Beautiful, Tranquil, and Private. Enjoy your own slice of heaven on this 2 acre parcel w/ tons of room to roam. Rare Primary bedroom and bathroom on the main level. Main: Primary Bedroom (Carpet-WI Closet-Soaking Tub-Two Sinks), Kitchen (Quartz-Pantry-Island w/Breakfast Bar-ss Appliances), Dining Room (Slider to Patio), Living Room (Lot of Light). Upper: 2nd/3rd Bedrooms, Big Laundry (Furnace-W/D), Bonus Room (4th Bedroom). Parcel: Huge Shop w/ 220 Power, Gated, Fenced, Large Covered Storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $579,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Kelso woman says she was wrongly arrested for stealing the Longview mayor’s cellphone in June and plans to sue the city, police department, …
TOUTLE — A famous writer, editor and enthusiast in the hot rod community died Friday after a crash during an exhibition race at Riverdale Race…
A Longview man was arrested Saturday for threatening to bomb the Longview hospital.
Longview man found guilty of murder after 2021 stabbing in Longview neighborhood near CVG elementary
A man accused of stabbing another man to death last year, in broad daylight, outside his Longview home was found guilty of first-degree murder…
SEASIDE — A beachgoer died on Saturday afternoon after being pulled into a riptide in the area off Sixth Avenue, the city said.
A 41-year-old Kalama man is accused of holding a man up at gunpoint and stealing his car Tuesday night near the city of Longview’s road mainte…
A wave of public comment at Tuesday night’s Longview City Council meeting brought the debate about homelessness in the city to a flashpoint.
Quick, fried seafood and made-to-order, pan-seared meals.
CASTLE ROCK — The body of a 23-year-old Battle Ground man was recovered Thursday from the Toutle River after he jumped off a roughly 50-foot c…
RIDGEFIELD — A 29-year-old man is accused of ramming a police vehicle a dozen times Friday afternoon in the parking garage at ilani.