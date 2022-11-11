 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $559,000

  Updated
Beautiful, Tranquil, Secluded. Enjoy a Slice of Heaven on this 2 Acre Parcel (Larger than Fenced Area) w/ Road Maint Agrmnt, and on City Water. Rare Primary Bedroom and Full Bath on Main Level. Main: Primary Bedroom (Carpet-WI Closet-Soaking Tub-Two Sinks), Kitchen (Quartz-Pantry-Eat at Bar-SS Appl), Living Room and Dining Room (Slider). Upper: 2nd/3rd Bedrooms, 4th Bed/Huge Bonus Rm, Laundry (Furnace-W/D). Parcel: Elec Gate, Shop w/220 Power, Multi Fenced Areas for Animals, Big Covered Storage.

