Brand new construction in the heart of Kalama. Inside you'll find beautiful finishes, 5-inch trim, ample storage space (including a huge pantry) and plenty of space for living and entertaining. Beautiful dark cabinetry is complimented by the lighter granite counters. This beauty is close to I-5 to make your commute a breeze, all while enjoying the small town feel of downtown Kalama. The primary suite upstairs is an oasis to retreat to after a long day. Relax in your giant soaking tub or large beautifully tiled walk-in shower.