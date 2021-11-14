4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $525,000

 Skip to main content
Immaculate home with sweeping Columbia River views!! Large entertaining areas w/gas fireplace on main; 4 Generous bedrooms including master w/en-suite, soaking tub, separate shower and reading area, on large quiet estate in downtown Kalama, just blocks to all 3 schools! Many updates including interior and exterior paint, new roof, laminate flooring, newer appliances, lighting & more! Come see this lovely and inviting home! RV parkng. OH: 13th 12-4/14 12-4p, Don't Miss out on this amazing home!!

