 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $524,900

4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $524,900

This 4 bedroom 3 bath Kalama home has stunning views of the Columbia River. Enjoy small town life with a view of it all. Great home for entertaining. Very wooded and secluded located at the end of the road. Large decks and outdoor space. New roof and gutters new siding and paint. This home is a must see!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News