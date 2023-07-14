Brand new construction in the heart of Kalama, that you don't need to wait to be completed. Custom home (no builder grade here) settled on a private drive. Inside you'll find beautiful finishes, 5-inch trim, ample storage space (including a huge pantry) and plenty of space for living and entertaining. Beautiful dark cabinetry is complemented by the lighter granite counters. This beauty is close to I-5 to make your commute a breeze, all while enjoying the small town feel of downtown Kalama. The primary suite upstairs is an oasis to retreat to after a long day. Do you like to partake in cold plunges? The owners suite tub is PERFECT for that! Then hop in the beautifully tiled shower to warm up. Yard maintenance is a breeze, and with this being a newly built home, home maintenance is also. Beautiful finishes, large rooms and never been lived in, what more could you want?