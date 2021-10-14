 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $500,000

Large, open floor concept with a sweeping view of the Columbia River. Surrounded by beautiful woods on an oversize lot at the end of the road. Large Deck and outdoor space are perfect for entertaining. New roof, gutters, siding and paint summer of 2021. This charming 4 bedroom house is convenient to town, but secluded in a quiet neighborhood. Pre inspected and ready for you to see. please use Tammy Coe Chicago Title

