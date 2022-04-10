 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $449,900

4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $449,900

Awesome one level, great floorplan, 4 bed 2 bath home on huge level lot. Fully fenced with large covered deck, close in convenient neighborhood. Neutral colors, light and bright. Garage decked out in additional plugs and lights galore. Won't last long!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News