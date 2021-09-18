4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $384,900

ADORABLE & AFFORDABLE! This one level home sits on a quarter of an acre in sought after Kalama. Updated throughout and move in ready! Just minutes off of I5 and close to McMenamins and parks. Well laid out floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Newer roof, newer appliances, new siding, new concrete patio, paint, and more! Quiet neighborhood great for families! Qualifies for $0 down loan. Call your Realtor and come see this home today!