 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $384,900

4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $384,900

4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $384,900

ADORABLE & AFFORDABLE! This one level home sits on a quarter of an acre in sought after Kalama. Updated throughout and move in ready! Just minutes off of I5 and close to McMenamins and parks. Well laid out floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Newer roof, newer appliances, new siding, new concrete patio, paint, and more! Quiet neighborhood great for families! Qualifies for $0 down loan. Call your Realtor and come see this home today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News