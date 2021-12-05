 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $179,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $179,900

Enjoy this fully updated home. Beautiful wide plank waterproof wood floors, gorgeous primary bedroom and bath, freshly painted throughout the entire home. Solid wood doors, custom window shades ,new ceiling fans and light fixtures as well.Carport easily fits two vehicles as well as a storage shed. Covered front deck to enjoy some of the best sunsets. Downtown Kalama is just minutes away for shopping as well as the Kalama waterfront for dining and recreational activities. This is not a 55+ park

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NORPAC workers announce unionization effort with ILWU

NORPAC workers announce unionization effort with ILWU

According to NW Labor Press, International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 21 filed a petition asking the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election for about 160 papermakers at the mill. There are also efforts underway to organize roughly 220 other workers at the mill who work in maintenance, warehouse, fiberline and flexpool.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News