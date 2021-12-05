4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $179,900

Enjoy this fully updated home. Beautiful wide plank waterproof wood floors, gorgeous primary bedroom and bath, freshly painted throughout the entire home. Solid wood doors, custom window shades ,new ceiling fans and light fixtures as well.Carport easily fits two vehicles as well as a storage shed. Covered front deck to enjoy some of the best sunsets. Downtown Kalama is just minutes away for shopping as well as the Kalama waterfront for dining and recreational activities. This is not a 55+ park