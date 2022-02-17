4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $1,250,000

Stunning custom home in coveted Dave's View! Beautiful 2.14-acre parcel, main level living & daylight lower level. Tranquil water feature greets you as you enter this home sparing no detail! Vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, & large windows facing west to sunsets on your covered deck! Lower level with bedroom, bathroom, family room, & kitchenette. Exterior entrance to additional room with closet, great office or addl. bedroom. Smart home including Tesla charger! See extras list from agent!