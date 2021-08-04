4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $1,089,000

STUNNING custom 2019 gated home with AMAZING views!! Featuring, solid knotty alder doors and trim, custom stained knotty alder cabinetry, high end finished throughout, lots of natural light, heated master bathroom floors, master on main and 2nd bedroom. Gourmet kitchen, SS appliances, 3 ovens, eat bar, walk-in pantry, mud room. Two additional bedrooms and large family room downstairs. Fully fenced for livestock, minutes to I-5, shows like a brand new home!