4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $1,079,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $1,079,000

VIEWS! MORE VIEWS! Fenced 4 animals. Just 6min 40 seconds off I-5 33 min to Portland. Gated entry. CUSTOM daylight ranch overflows w/quality; slab counters, gas FP w/floor-ceiling stone & built ins. Vaulted lodge style outdoor living. Mud room w/sink, salt water hot tub, 8'interior doors, 9' ceilings lower level. Knotty alder trim/doors. Vaulted great room. Island kitchen w/3 ovens, gas cook top! On demand hot water, walk in pantry. Fully tiled master shower w/double heads. High speed int.

