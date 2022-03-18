VIEWS! MORE VIEWS! Fenced 4 animals. Just 6min 40 seconds off I-5 33 min to Portland. Gated entry. CUSTOM daylight ranch overflows w/quality; slab counters, gas FP w/floor-ceiling stone & built ins. Vaulted lodge style outdoor living. Mud room w/sink, salt water hot tub, 8'interior doors, 9' ceilings lower level. Knotty alder trim/doors. Vaulted great room. Island kitchen w/3 ovens, gas cook top! On demand hot water, walk in pantry. Fully tiled master shower w/double heads. High speed int.
4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $1,079,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
BUNKER HILL — The remains of a deceased person in a single-vehicle car accident were discovered Friday off Abernathy Creek Road, northwest of …
A woman died after lighting a fire and then stabbing herself in the neck near a Longview gas station in early January.
The block of storefronts next to the Allen Street Bridge in west Kelso were torn down Wednesday.
Kelso’s long-planned railroad overpass along Hazel Street is on the verge of moving into construction phase.
Dozens of passenger cars and trucks illegally parked in Longview were impounded this week in the police department’s concentrated sweep of aba…
Kelso officers removed a small, homemade explosive found by a student on a Kelso elementary school playground Monday morning.
Kalama councilman and alleged cyberstalker each face felony charges Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court
An Oregon man is accused of cyberstalking a Kalama city council member, who in turn is facing charges on suspicion of hacking into the email o…
Washington health officials Wednesday announced the state’s new plan for living with COVID-19 over the next few months.
Employees at the Longview paper mill NORPAC narrowly voted against unionizing last month in the staff's first effort to organize.
TOUTLE — The fire chief is calling for full-time firefighters at the all-volunteer department due to an increase in calls, as well as a delaye…