4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $1,055,000

Views galore! This gorgeous 2.53 acre lot is ready for your dream home. Buyer works with Urban NW Homes to customize the proposed plan, or choose and design their own. Urban NW is a full service custom builder who collaborates with clients from beginning to end: From designing the best plan for the lot, to supervising all aspects of construction, to aiding with selections with our award-winning interior designer. Disclaimer* Photos are of previous work and examples of builder's quality only.