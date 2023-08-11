Call today to "List & Lock through preferred lender, Interest rate on this home as low as 5.75%. Inquire for your details, must be approved with preferred lender prior to offer acceptance to qualify. "This 1/2 Acre Home Located in a 44 (All 1/2 Acre) Lots. The 2312 plan presents a Primary suite with full bath, open kitchen design with dining nook area, Laminate flooring, SS appliances, a formal living room, 3bed/2.5bath + Den for a home office, 8' door, 9' ceilings. Covered patio, Heat pump, Large 3 car garage. Photos of similar home to show example.
4 Bedroom Home in CastleRock - $749,900
-
- Updated
