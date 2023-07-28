HALF ACRE lot! Impressive 2,374 sq ft plan with primary suite and full bath, open kitchen design with dining nook area, laminate flooring stainless steel appliances, formal living room, and den/home office. Also includes a loft, covered outdoor living area, heat pump, 3 car garage!Call today and ask about our "List & Lock" program through preferred lender, with interest rate on this home as low as 5.25%. Inquire for details, must be approved with preferred lender prior to offer acceptance to qualify.
4 Bedroom Home in CastleRock - $744,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here is concert, carnival and rodeo information.
The suspect has an extensive arrest history from California before arriving in Oregon around 2012, as well as a history of mental illness, cou…
Health reporter leaves for home state.
Cowlitz County sees more deaths than births, but migration leads to population growth according to a new state report.
The bridge that crosses Lake Sacajawea between Nicholas and Kessler boulevards closed in June because crews fear the sidewalk support beams co…