Stunning 2 acre prop w/ gorgeous view of Mt. Rainier! Sellers plans changed, take advantage of all the hard work they have put into this property! Pre build home offers a spacious open floorplan w/ 4 bed & 2 bath. Price allowances for higher end plumbing & lighting fixtures, floors & granite countertops, tile shower, FP & hearth. Septic design complete & permitted (4 bed), PUD transformer installed, wrap around driveway cut in & graveled, site excavation, building & planning clearance complete.
4 Bedroom Home in CastleRock - $739,775
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here is concert, carnival and rodeo information.
The suspect has an extensive arrest history from California before arriving in Oregon around 2012, as well as a history of mental illness, cou…
Cowlitz County sees more deaths than births, but migration leads to population growth according to a new state report.
Health reporter leaves for home state.
The bridge that crosses Lake Sacajawea between Nicholas and Kessler boulevards closed in June because crews fear the sidewalk support beams co…