Stunning 2 acre prop w/ gorgeous view of Mt. Rainier! Sellers plans changed, take advantage of all the hard work they have put into this property! Pre build home offers a spacious open floorplan w/ 4 bed & 2 bath. Price allowances for higher end plumbing & lighting fixtures, floors & granite countertops, tile shower, FP & hearth. Septic design complete & permitted (4 bed), PUD transformer installed, wrap around driveway cut in & graveled, site excavation, building & planning clearance complete.