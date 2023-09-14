HALF ACRE lot! Impressive 2,374 sq ft plan with primary suite and full bath, open kitchen design with dining nook area, laminate flooring stainless steel appliances, formal living room, and den/home office. Also includes a loft, covered outdoor living area, heat pump, 3 car garage!
4 Bedroom Home in CastleRock - $713,000
-
- Updated
