Custom built lodge inspired home in private treed setting! NW retreat, 4 Bd, 2.5 Ba, Mstr. suite w/remodeled bathroom, tiled walk in shower & granite ctr tops. Open concept living w/cedar open beam ceiling & unique pot belly stove. Lg Kitchen w/Teak Cabinetry Island, eating bar & new countertops, Din Rm w/door to deck, Large wrap around front deck, cedar sauna w/shower, 624SF att gar, 30x50ft shop/gar w/RV Carport on 9.21ac. Bring your horses, and park your RV/Camper in a secl metal carport.
4 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $770,000
