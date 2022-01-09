 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $770,000

  • Updated
Custom built lodge inspired home in private treed setting! NW retreat, 4 Bd, 2.5 Ba, Mstr. suite w/remodeled bathroom, tiled walk in shower & granite ctr tops. Open concept living w/cedar open beam ceiling & unique pot belly stove. Lg Kitchen w/Teak Cabinetry Island, eating bar & new countertops, Din Rm w/door to deck, Large wrap around front deck, cedar sauna w/shower, 624SF att gar, 30x50ft shop/gar w/RV Carport on 9.21ac. Bring your horses, and park your RV/Camper in a secl metal carport.

