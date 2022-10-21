 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $762,000

4 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $762,000

2 PRIMARY BEDROOMS + 2 GUEST BEDROOMS, ESCAPE HIGH DENSITY CITY LIFE, BE WITHIN 45 MINUTES OF VANCOUVER/PORTLAND I-5 BRIDGE. 2318 SQFT HOME LOCATED IN A 44 (ALL 1/2 ACRE) LOT SUBDIVISION WITH PAVED ROADS,SIDEWALKS,STREET LIGHTS,CITY WATER, PRIVATE SEPTIC AND STORM WATER FACILITIES. HOME FEATURES 9 FOOT CEILINGS, 8' DOORS, X-LARGE COVERED PATIO, QUARTZ COUNTERS IN KITCHEN/BATH, TILED SHOWERS/TUBS,KITCHENAIDE/LG STAINLESS APPLIANCES, LUXURY VINYL PLANKING,HEAT PUMP HEAT/COOL, HEATPUMP WATER HEATER

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News