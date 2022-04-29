More Than 2,600 SF ONE LEVEL 4 Bed 3 Bath. 5 ACRES. Mountain View. Territorial Views. HUGE GREAT ROOM Open Floor Plan w/ Electric Fireplace. Vinyl Plank Floors. Spacious Dining w/ Access to Covered Patio w/ Bluetooth Speakers. Open Bright GOURMET KITCHEN w/ Quartz Countertops, SS Apps, HUGE ISLAND, Pantry & More. Spacious PRIMARY Bedroom w/ Soaker Tub, WI Shower & WI Closet. 2nd Primary Bedroom Separate from Other Bedrooms. Orchard. Garden Space. Room for Shop. 11 Mins from I-5. Gated Community.
4 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $749,900
