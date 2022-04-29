 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $749,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $749,900

More Than 2,600 SF ONE LEVEL 4 Bed 3 Bath. 5 ACRES. Mountain View. Territorial Views. HUGE GREAT ROOM Open Floor Plan w/ Electric Fireplace. Vinyl Plank Floors. Spacious Dining w/ Access to Covered Patio w/ Bluetooth Speakers. Open Bright GOURMET KITCHEN w/ Quartz Countertops, SS Apps, HUGE ISLAND, Pantry & More. Spacious PRIMARY Bedroom w/ Soaker Tub, WI Shower & WI Closet. 2nd Primary Bedroom Separate from Other Bedrooms. Orchard. Garden Space. Room for Shop. 11 Mins from I-5. Gated Community.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News