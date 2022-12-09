4 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $739,900

New construction home located in Brayden Ridge! Open concept living with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large bonus/bed/rec room, and a mud/utility room with storage off the attached 2 car garage. Primary suite with walk-in closet, & custom 5pc bath complete with a walk-in tiled shower, soaking tub, dual sinks, and quartz countertops. Cooks kitchen with open sightlines, upgraded stainless appliances, granite countertops, large center island with seating, custom cabinetry, and an amazing walk-in pantry. Cozy Great Room feel complete with open sightlines & beautiful fireplace. Stunning flooring, pristine tile work, & designer fixtures throughout - from the drawer pulls to the lighting pendants! Pride of craftsmanship shows!