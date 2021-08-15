 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $650,000

Immaculate Home in Lookout Ridge Gated Community. Large living area with a terraced front and large front & back yard. Master on the main with french doors to back deck. 4 Bedrooms 2.5 bath, 2776 sq ft. The property is six acres, a one-acre cleared home site and a five-acre managed tree farm with a forest management plan. All appliances stay, home is equipped with a generator, shed, and RV/Boat Parking. Upgraded kitchen, and bathrooms. Buyer Due Diligence, Don't Miss this Opportunity!

