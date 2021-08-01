 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $639,000

Proposed home is just getting started! Several lots available in the new community. This four bedroom 2.5 bathroom home less than 10 minutes to I-5, 3 car garage too! Kitchen is well appointed with slab granite and open concept to living room. Slider out the back to covered patio. Huge walk in closet in owners suite with en-suite and nice soak tub and tile shower too. All bedrooms upstairs and laundry between all 4 bedrooms. Very popular floor plan but we have others too.

