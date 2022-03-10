 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $624,900

  Updated
Move in ready in just a few weeks, March 31st complete date! Gorgeous upgraded 4 bedroom home with open concept living room and kitchen with slab granite and dark wood cabinets, solid surface flooring on main. Primary bedroom and 3 other bedrooms and laundry all upper. Full home a/c, wider doors, wrapped windows, landscaping included and covered back patio and privacy cedar fencing, enclosed soffits, 3 car garage, rain drain this one has it all! Hurry now that is almost done it wont last long.

