Picturesque Old Farm House on More Than Two & a Quarter Acres in Castle Rock near the High School. Fixer. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom. Wrap Around Covered Porch. Deck. Decking. Plentiful Garden Space. Garden Beds. Apple, Cherry & Plum Trees. Master/Primary Bedroom/Bathroom Suite on the Main Floor. Enclosed Hot Tub Room. Spacious Living Room. Kitchen w/ Eating Space. Spacious Pantry. Dining Room. Vinyl Windows. Metal Roofing. 2 Car Carport. Outbuilding. Dog Run. Individual Well. On Site Septic.
4 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An especially strong jet stream over the Pacific Ocean is spinning off a series of five or six weather systems, including a massive “bomb cycl…
Woman charged with starving, isolating child pleads guilty to second-degree criminal mistreatment Monday
A woman charged with starving and isolating a child in her care for about 13 years, pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge.
Washington State Patrol loses 14 employees in Cowlitz, neighboring counties Monday due to vaccine mandate
Cowlitz County is part of the Washington State Patrol region with the largest number of employees who quit or were fired for not complying wit…
According to the district, the Hiland Fling is one of the oldest forms of dance in Scotland and requires both athletic and artistic skill. Originally a war dance performed after a victorious battle, around 1950 Kelso High School cheerleaders started to perform it at Homecoming.
Every fall, Zo Gladson gets a lot of questions about his electricity bill.
For the first time in two decades, the PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center nonprofit that helps fund hospital remodels and service for dischar…
Letters to the editor are opinions contributed by members of the community and are not representative of the views of The Daily News or its Editorial Board. To submit a letter to the editor, visit tdn.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor.
Monday was the last day for state employees, health-care workers and school staff to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or receive an exemption under Washington’s mandate.
Joseph Clawson has spent the last three decades of his retirement performing free surgeries in multiple countries — and to explain why, the Lo…
Monday was the last day for thousands of state employees, health-care workers and school staff to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or receiv…