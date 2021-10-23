 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $349,900

Picturesque Old Farm House on More Than Two & a Quarter Acres in Castle Rock near the High School. Fixer. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom. Wrap Around Covered Porch. Deck. Decking. Plentiful Garden Space. Garden Beds. Apple, Cherry & Plum Trees. Master/Primary Bedroom/Bathroom Suite on the Main Floor. Enclosed Hot Tub Room. Spacious Living Room. Kitchen w/ Eating Space. Spacious Pantry. Dining Room. Vinyl Windows. Metal Roofing. 2 Car Carport. Outbuilding. Dog Run. Individual Well. On Site Septic.

