Paradise found! Gated Castle Rock home on approx 78 acres. Approx 3182 SF 4 bed, 3 bath floorplan. Vaulted ceiling, covered deck, indoor laundry, mudroom, attached 2 car garage. Property amenities include a private paved driveway, 2592 SF Barn, 1080 sf shop, RV canopy, extra 2 car garage & 2 car carport, fenced yard. Timber Tax deferral status. 5 min drive from the I-5 & 15 min from Longview. Development potential or just enjoy the peaceful, close-in living with room to roam. Call for an appt.
4 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $1,400,000
