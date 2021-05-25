4 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $1,200,000

Beautiful custom built home on Silver Lake with approximately 500 feet of private late frontage. Home features an additional approximately 400 sq ft of finished space upstairs and a finished cellar/hobby/art room? Soaring 12 foot ceilings in the main living space and 10 foot ceilings in the bedrooms. Beautiful cherry hardwood floors, lots of windows and natural light and a large deck to enjoy the views, wildlife and tranquil acreage. View More