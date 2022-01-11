3A Wrestling: Hilanders drub Falcons on the mat

KELSO — It wasn’t a shutout, but the Kelso wrestling team logged itself another big win in league play, beating Prairie 69-9 at home on Tuesday.

On the girls’ side of things, the Hilanders won six of the seven matches, all by falls, with Ellie Freund (110), Brynia Arnesen (115), Madison Fowler (120), Marina Jimenez (120), Tara Liebe (170), and Alexia Jimenez (235) all pinning their opponents.

For the boys, Kelso went 12-2 on the day, with one win coming by forfeit and one of the losses coming by close decision. The Hilanders dominated the higher weight classes; Tyler Roggow (182), Michael Hause (195), Dawson Shoddy (220), and Brady Phillips (285) cleaned up their matches by pin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0