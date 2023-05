VANCOUVER — Kelso suffered a 5-0 loss to Evergreen in the 3A Greater St. Helens League contest to conclude its season, Wednesday.

Diego Bejar posted a hat trick with three goals for the Plainsmen. Pedro Ixpertay scored the other two goals for Evergreen.

The loss was the second this week for the Hilanders after they fell 7-0 at Heritage on Monday.

Kelso finishes its season with an overall mark of 0-16, while having scored eight goals and allowed 81.