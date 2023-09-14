Large RV parking and hook-up alongside the garage. Built in 1999, this 2392 sf log home is beautifully-maintained, and located on picturesque but usable acreage. All exterior logs were recently refinished. Landscaped with trees, ornamental trees and shrubs, as well as 3 fruit trees, and room for a garden. A recently refurbished "horseshoe" deck with 5 sliders for access. Fire pit located in back yard. Heat pump and furnace new in 2020. Electric bill has been lowered by adding solar panels for the hot water heater. New well pump, pressure tank and pump house. This home is Located on a cul de sac, with Lovely territorial views from all angles.