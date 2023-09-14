Custom Built one level home with Breathtaking Columbia River & Territorial Views! Pristine home boasting 3 bdrms, 3 bthrms, elegant light filled entry, Frml living rm w/vaulted ceiling-soaring brick FP w/insert-wall of viewing windows, cozy family rm w/pellet stove & slider to expansive covered viewing keck, primary bdrm w jetted tub-walk-in closet-skylight-door to private covered viewing deck, spacious gourmet kitchen w/custom Selix cabinetry & eating bar, lg frml dining rm, utility/craft/office/mud rm, an oversized 675 SF 2 car garage, immense crawlspace, newer heat pump & 30 year architectural roof. The manicured grounds offer a gazebo, green house, flagstone patios & beautiful gardens on two acres. 10 minutes to I-5 & Woodland.