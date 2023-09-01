Enchanting, picturesque retreat sits on a sprawling 11.72 acres, nestled amongst the trees from your own private drive. Offers a perfect blend of modern comforts and rustic, lodge charm. Features 3 beds/1.5 baths, bright & light open areas, sleek polished slab flooring piped for radiant heat on main, open-concept layout. Spacious entry and living areas with high, vaulted ceilings. Gourmet Kitchen is a chef's dream, with eating area and center island for culinary adventures as well as a separate coffee bar area. Generous sized laundry room includes work area, sink, washer and dryer. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, a spacious loft with built-ins. Stormwater rated for 2 homes. Gorgeous backyard oasis includes grassy area and covered patio extending the living space, perfect for outdoor entertainment and gatherings. Outbuildings include 16x24 shed with loft, a woodshed/carport, and plenty of space for RV parking. Nature lovers will be enchanted by the serene stream and pond located on the property. Pond water pump installed and supplies sprinklers. This property is a haven of privacy, peace and quiet, offering you a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise.