Looking for Peace, Quiet, and some Spectacular Views? This 2017 single story has a very open & functional layout with high end LVP and 9 foot ceilings throughout the main living areas. The living room features a wood stove, recessed lighting and ceiling fan. The kitchen comes complete with maple cabinets, pantry, island, cooktop stove, double oven, and a slider leading to a covered patio. The primary bedroom features a walk in closet, full bath with double sinks, and a den off the primary bath that could be a 4th bedroom. The home has Forced air heat with heat pump, is wired for a generator, and is setup with internet and phone boosters for crystal clear reception. Situated on 10.66 acres, a 2 car garage with attached woodshop, RV Parking, garden area, & multiple sheds. Schedule a personal viewing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $675,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Anna Keele "didn't want to just have a coffee shop. I wanted to have my own twist to it too."
The accused, a company executive, is alleged to have said the maneuver was a a "cup check."
The active volcano has seen more seismic activity since 2004.
The head-on collision involved two Rainier residents.
Longview police kill Seattle man after he is revived with naloxone, bolts, fires ‘ghost gun’ at them, police say
Police shot and killed a 30-year-old Seattle man Saturday afternoon after he fled from officers in Longview after paramedics revived the man w…