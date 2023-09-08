Looking for Peace, Quiet, and some Spectacular Views? This 2017 single story has a very open & functional layout with high end LVP and 9 foot ceilings throughout the main living areas. The living room features a wood stove, recessed lighting and ceiling fan. The kitchen comes complete with maple cabinets, pantry, island, cooktop stove, double oven, and a slider leading to a covered patio. The primary bedroom features a walk in closet, full bath with double sinks, and a den off the primary bath that could be a 4th bedroom. The home has Forced air heat with heat pump, is wired for a generator, and is setup with internet and phone boosters for crystal clear reception. Situated on 10.66 acres, a 2 car garage with attached woodshop, RV Parking, garden area, & multiple sheds. Schedule a personal viewing today!