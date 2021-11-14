3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $669,900

Location, Location, Location!!! Almost 2 flat & usable acres bordering year round creek minutes to shopping, freeways, & more. Custom tri-level home & detached shop w/ ample space for your toys! Inside the home you will find three bdrms with the potential of more! Main floor features laminate floors, entertainers kitchen, & large living room. Basement has endless possibilities- multigen living, more bdrms?? 40x48 Shop w/attached barn that will work for horses etc. Mancave with power! Must see!!