3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $649,900

The Longview Police Department reported one person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon involving two cars and a RiverCities Transit bus.
A 19-year-old Longview woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when she drove head-on into a RiverCities Transit bus.
Officials say a body found in early October near the Cowlitz River died by homicide. The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.
Police say a 37-year-old man, who checked out of a local halfway house in June, is no longer missing.
Police Blotter: Woman in pajamas flees after trying to steal tools, returns to scene for her phone Monday in Longview
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
St. Vincent de Paul Director and retired Longview Police Captain Dan Jacobs died Saturday from complications of Lou Gehrig’s disease, leaving …
Born without her lower left arm, 13-year-old Kaylynn wanted to go goose and duck hunting with her father, but Jon McSmith said he couldn’t figure out a way for her to safely handle a shotgun. Slapshot USA found a way.
Hurley said the last two clues about being surrounded by water and hearing bells sealed the deal for her, but she was on the lookout for a real pumpkin, not a plastic one.