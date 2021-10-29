 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $649,900

Stunning country setting.Open room concept with vaulted ceilings, LVT flooring, granite,backsplash,custom cabinets and pantry.Owners suite with full bath.Slider off dining area leads to raised garden beds,hot tub,chicken coop,garden shed,fire pit with custom wood carving.Detached shop with power/concrete flooring. ADU with full bathroom/washer/dryer.Creek/fruit trees. RV hookups/covered parking. Gated

