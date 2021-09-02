 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $649,000

3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $649,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $649,000

Stunning Ranch on 3 acres in Woodland, WaCustom built 3 bed 2 bath single level ranch features an open concept layout, generous living spaces, huge master suite, and 2 car garage. Tons of natural light, large kitchen, custom cabinetry, tile flooring, and A/C. The large front porch overlooks pastures with 360' territorial views, a heated workshop, outbuilding, and a paved driveway. 40 minutes to PDX and a short drive to Lewis River recreation area. Neighboring million-dollar estates.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Death Notices

Bourdage — Edmund "Ed" Ambrose, 83, of Longview, died Aug. 26 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News