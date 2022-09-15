This is a proposed small home plan. Big enough without the big costs of a big home. It may be modified if the buyer desires something different. Actual specs may be change from photos. 10ft ceilings, open design with luxury vinyl plank flooring. Quartz counters & undermount sink. Tiled showers. Small home living on 2 acres w/privacy. 10 min from freeway.
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $599,900
