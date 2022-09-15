Lots of WOW Factor! Built in 2016, with 1716 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, & on a close in 2.01 acres, you are going to love this home! Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, & an amazing kitchen island built for entertaining, this home is sure to please. But wait.. there's more! BRAND NEW 20x35 RV parking storage area & a 30x40 SHOP that was built in 2019! Fantastic territorial views, fenced pasture space with 1 stall barn. Dog Pen, trails, trail climbs, & more. Live your Best Outdoor Life Here!
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $599,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weyerhaeuser Co. workers in Washington and Oregon overwhelmingly voted this month to give its union strike authority — the first step before e…
Local goes from Longview to New York to Milan.
In a city built on the backs of lumber employees, unionized Weyerhaeuser woodworkers are striking for the first time in 36 years, saying Longv…
Hundreds of people packed into Longview City Hall on Thursday night, beseeching city leaders to not place a hosted homeless encampment in down…
Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state after a procession through the streets of London. Full coverage here, including live video and photos.
A man who stole prescription medications from the pharmacy at the Longview Walgreens last week has not been identified.
Residents had voiced concerns that the project is not compatible with the neighborhood and poses traffic and safety hazards.
Kelso police arrested two men early Sunday after three people were stabbed in the city.
Free COVID-19 tests are still available: here's how to order them and report positive results.
Local traffic is allowed because of the potential need for evacuations in the area, according to WSDOT.