3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $599,900

  • Updated
Lots of WOW Factor! Built in 2016, with 1716 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, & on a close in 2.01 acres, you are going to love this home! Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, & an amazing kitchen island built for entertaining, this home is sure to please. But wait.. there's more! BRAND NEW 20x35 RV parking storage area & a 30x40 SHOP that was built in 2019! Fantastic territorial views, fenced pasture space with 1 stall barn. Dog Pen, trails, trail climbs, & more. Live your Best Outdoor Life Here!

