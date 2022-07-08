 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $595,000

3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $595,000

This is a proposed small home plan. It may be modified if the buyer desires something different. Actual specs may be different. 10ft ceilings, open design with luxury vinyl plank flooring. Quartz counters & undermount sink. Master bath tiled shower. Small home living on 2 acres.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News