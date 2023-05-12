Seller offering $5k towards rate buy down!!Welcome to your new dream home! This incredible 3-bedroom house located in the gated community River Mist off the Lewis River in Woodland, WA, is a true gem. Built in 2017, this well-maintained home offers a spacious office and a bonus room, perfect for a growing family or if you're working from home. The breathtaking view of the river is visible from four of the rooms, creating a serene and peaceful atmosphere always.Inside you'll be greeted by the open and airy living room, complete with large windows that let in plenty of natural light. The living room flows seamlessly into the dining area, making it the perfect space to entertain guests or enjoy a meal. The kitchen is a chef's dream, with stainless steel appliances, ample counter space, and a large island that provides plenty of room for meal prep.When it's time to relax, head to the primary bedroom, which features a luxurious en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. The two additional bedrooms provide plenty of space for everyone, while the bonus room can be used as an anything else you can imagine space. The office is perfect for those who work from home, with plenty of space for a desk and storage.The community is equipped with a private 7-acre riverfront park, complete with trails throughout, making it the perfect place for outdoor adventures. Take a stroll along the river or pack a picnic and enjoy the beautiful scenery. With so much to explore, you'll never run out of things to do.Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to live in this beautiful home and community! Schedule a showing today and see for yourself why this is the perfect place to call home.