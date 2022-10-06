 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $590,000

Beautiful 3 bdrm, 2 full bathrm home in a private setting near the Lewis River.Watch the wildlife stroll across this lovely 3.45 acre property while enjoying the relaxing sound of Johnson Creek bubbling through nearby.The kitchen has granite countertops and an expanse of gorgeous cabintry including a large pantry. Primary bedrm has a walk-in closet.Primary bathrm has walk-in shower, double sinks and a soaking tub. Huge outbuilding can be used as a combo garage/shop,RV storage. Catio IS included!

