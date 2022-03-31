3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $579,900

Beautiful Ranch on an Oversized-fully Fenced Lot- backs to Greenbelt - Huge potential to build a Shop/Tool sheds/Storage etc. RV Parking!! Huge Potential here!! Highly desirable Meriwether neighborhood with an Amazing Clubhouse, Pool, Playground, Kids room, Gym, Basketball court etc. This Darling home has many upgrades throughout. Open floor plan concept w/a formal dining room, Kitchen w/tile countertops & SS-APPL, Nook, & a Family rm. Newer Deck w/a Fire pit to enjoy in this HUGE Yard!