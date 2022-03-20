3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $575,000

VIEW PROPERTY! Beautiful 1-level home plus shop on 2 acres recently updated. Pull-thru driveway with no steps to front door. Fresh paint inside and out, new flooring, quartz countertops and island & tile backsplash in kitchen. updated bath. New dining room chandelier& ceiling fans. New furnace & heat pump installed Feb' 2022. Beautiful new deck w/ a view that never gets old! 30 x 13 shop and driveway for extra vehicles - possibly RV parking. 3 mins to Lewis River Golf Course & a few mins to I-5.