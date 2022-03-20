 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $575,000

3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $575,000

VIEW PROPERTY! Beautiful 1-level home plus shop on 2 acres recently updated. Pull-thru driveway with no steps to front door. Fresh paint inside and out, new flooring, quartz countertops and island & tile backsplash in kitchen. updated bath. New dining room chandelier& ceiling fans. New furnace & heat pump installed Feb' 2022. Beautiful new deck w/ a view that never gets old! 30 x 13 shop and driveway for extra vehicles - possibly RV parking. 3 mins to Lewis River Golf Course & a few mins to I-5.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News