3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $554,900

Escape to the country ! The perfect trifecta, Farm, huge shop & separate exterior entrance for a home based business, or maybe have your favorite family member move in ? 2368 sq ft Ranch home all on one level fenced useable acre, Open floor plan, huge sunny windows, spacious rooms, mini splits, propane woodstove, large kitchen w/pantry. Large deck ,24 x 60 shop w/concrete floor & water & power. Come & start your own farm & enjoy Country life in the beautiful Woodland Bottoms