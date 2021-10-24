3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $549,900

Stunning 3 bed 2 bath with den and 2 fireplaces on 1.76 acres. Privacy and beautiful orchard with fruit trees surround the home. Large fenced area for horses. 1000 sq ft shop with RV storage. Quiet neighborhood with beautiful territorial views. Located in the amazing Woodland school district, not far from shops and freeway access. This home has a newly fully remodeled kitchen with granite counters and gorgeous cupboards. This property is a must see! ****Open House 10/23-10/24 12-4 pm.****