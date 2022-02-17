Wonderful ranch on large beautifully landscaped corner lot full of up-grades. Master Suite w/Large Walk-In Closet. Kitchen full of up-grades wood cabinetry w/ brushed nickel hardware, stainless steel appliances, gas range w/ stunning hood, quartz counter tops, large farmhouse sink & eating bar area. 3 car tandem garage. Fenced backyard w/ beautiful landscaping & covered patio. Walk to the clubhouse with pool and workout facility.
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $545,000
