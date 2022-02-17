 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $545,000

3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $545,000

Wonderful ranch on large beautifully landscaped corner lot full of up-grades. Master Suite w/Large Walk-In Closet. Kitchen full of up-grades wood cabinetry w/ brushed nickel hardware, stainless steel appliances, gas range w/ stunning hood, quartz counter tops, large farmhouse sink & eating bar area. 3 car tandem garage. Fenced backyard w/ beautiful landscaping & covered patio. Walk to the clubhouse with pool and workout facility.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News